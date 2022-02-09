Mandy Rose Retains WWE NXT Women’s Title Over Kay Lee Rae

Mandy Rose put the WWE NXT Women’s Championship on the line during Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 against Kay Lee Ray.

The match took place in the main event with it airing commercial free. Ray got the hot start including an outside dive. Back in the ring, Rose took over as she hit a spinebuster before slowing down the pace. Ray fought back and went for a powerbomb, but Rose rolled through for a near fall. There was some outside interference by Dolin and Jayne, which led to Rose hitting her big boot finisher for the win.

On last week’s NXT, Ray terrorized Rose throughout the show until Rose would finally agree to give her a title match. It took for Kay Lee Ray to kidnap Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne along with dumping food onto Rose for it to happen, but here we were.

Rose defeated Gonzalez to win the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc with the help of Dakota Kai.

Ray signed with WWE NXT UK in 2019. She had been the NXT UK Women’s Champion for nearly two years, but dropped the title in her most recent match on June 10th to Meiko Satomura.

What are your thoughts on Mandy Rose retaining the NXT Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.