Watch: Mark Henry’s Son Jacob Wins District Wrestling Championship

Jacob Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, has won the 6A District Heavyweight Wrestling Championship.

The World’s Strongest man posted footage of Jacob’s victory to social media.

Introducing the new district champion. Jacob Todd Henry pic.twitter.com/uuECGvsIB2 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) February 6, 2022

You can see how proud Mark Henry is in this photo:

Jacob has quoted several AEW stars in recent social media posts about his victory, including Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara:

I have my thoughts together.I want to say thank you to God,my family,my coaches,and Cav Nation for the support.Winning the district championship has been my goal for two years and it’s here.And now it’s here.I am the 6A 285 District Champ. Undesirable to Undeniable.-Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/luJtNFsQag — Jacob Henry (@TheJacobHenry_) February 6, 2022

Jacob Henry also took inspiration from The Young Bucks by encouraging followers to check out his “New Bio!”

New Bio ! — Jacob Henry (@TheJacobHenry_) February 6, 2022

AEW stars Powerhouse Hobbs and Sammy Guevara took notice of Jacob Henry’s latest wrestling championship:

Hell yeah! Congrats champ! — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) February 7, 2022

Lil bro YOU THE MAN https://t.co/EPcTsFZmwK — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) February 6, 2022

Mark Henry has noted previously that his son plans to follow in his footsteps and be a pro-wrestler. Jacob has said that even if he is a Pro Bowl level football player, he would still give it up to go into wrestling.

“If there is going to be a second-generation wrestler to come out of the Henry family, it will probably be my son Jacob, who is a superfan. He really loves wrestling and has said that he doesn’t care if he is a pro bowl player, he’s only going to play for about four or five years and then he’s going to quit playing football and start wrestling,” Mark said of his son.”

“I’m like, “Well, what if you end up being the best guy in the league?’ He’s like, ‘Well, I’m going to have to make enough money early so I can go and establish my life and I can do what I want to do, which is wrestling.’ I’m like, ‘More power to you. When you get there, hopefully, I will still be alive,’ but if I’m not here to enjoy it, I’m sure that the fans will really enjoy it.”

