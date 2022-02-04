Mark Henry Urges Wrestlers To ‘Have Some Balls’ & Negotiate Health Benefits

Mark Henry believes more wrestlers need to do a better job at negotiating.

For years, many have questioned the treatment of pro wrestlers. The talents are labeled as independent contractors, yet stars are often tied down to one company and are restricted. The same argument has been made in the world of MMA.

There’s also the issue of health insurance. WWE does pay off medical bills that arise due to an in-ring injury, but the performers do not have insurance.

Negotiations Are Key, Says Mark Henry

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry expressed his belief that wrestlers won’t get what they want unless they put in more effort at the negotiating table.

“I’m permanently damaged. I sit here today a broken human being from being a pro wrestler. I’m not crying, I’m not having a pity party. I know what wrestling did to my body.

“There’s no NFL-CTE lawsuit that I’m gonna put towards wrestling. Even though if I had brain damage, the way that pro wrestling is designed you would’ve had to look out for yourself and not rely on them, the business, the corporation that you work for to look out for you.

“That’s why you say, ‘Look, I need full insurance to do this.’ Negotiate it in your contract. It’s about what you negotiate and all wrestlers say, ‘You need a union, you need this.’ No, you need to have some balls.”

WWE does provide a rehab program for all former talents who are struggling with drugs and/or alcohol. Drug use in the pro wrestling world is nothing new and WWE has reportedly opened its doors to those in need of assistance even if they’re in a rival promotion.

Whether or not WWE or any major promotion would make an exception if a talent wants to negotiate full health insurance remains to be seen.

