Mark Henry Shares Advice On How Ronda Rousey Can Embrace Babyface Role In WWE

Mark Henry believes it’s possible for Ronda Rousey to better embrace her babyface role.

Rousey has seemingly had a love-hate relationship with fans dating back to her days in the UFC. “Rowdy” often doesn’t take too kindly to jeers from crowds, which doesn’t bode well for her as a face.

Ronda Rousey (Photo: WWE)

Advice For Rousey

WWE has tried to spruce up Rousey’s babyface persona by using artificial crowd noise. During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry suggested a different approach.

“What can be done is you can start slowly intergrading her into doing the babyface things. You can have her do the community involvement and the association of being around the kids.

“She’s a mom now. She’s gotta make statements, ‘Hey, I gotta be better. I have to be better. I gotta be a better example for my family, for my daughter. I have to be a better example for the fans. I have to be a better example for the other women in pro wrestling.’

“Now, that tells me, ‘Okay, this person is on the nicer side of things.’ You have to keep her moving with a trajectory of positivity and success.”

Ronda has admitted that trash talk from fans has thrown her for a loop in the past. Rousey is set to challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at this year’s WrestleMania event.

Charlotte has been positioned as a top heel in WWE. It’ll be interesting to see how WWE handles Rousey’s promos throughout the buildup of this title match.

Do you think Ronda Rousey should be a full-blown babyface or a tweener?

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article