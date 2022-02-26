Matt Cardona Explains Why WWE & AEW Aren’t On His Radar For Now

Matt Cardona is comfortable being in the position he is in with his career.

Cardona has appeared for numerous promotions, including AEW since being released by WWE back in 2020. He’s also appeared for Impact Wrestling, NWA, and GCW but he hasn’t signed a full-time deal with any company.

Cardona Still A Free Agent

During a chat with the folks over at My Mom’s Basement, Matt Cardona explained why being tied down to one promotion isn’t in his best interest at the moment (h/t 411Mania.com).

“My goal right now is not, ‘Aw man, what do I got to do to get back in WWE or get in AEW?’ No. Not at all. I love what I’m doing right now.

“Ten years ago with my YouTube show, I think I proved, no, I know that I proved that through hard work, the internet, social media, whatever, that you can change your position in a major company.

“I proved that 10 years ago and I opened up, before there was a Forbidden Door, I opened up that door for so many people to create their own opportunities. Now 10 years later, I want to prove that you don’t necessarily need AEW or WWE to be a successful pro wrestler.

“If one of those companies called me, of course, I would listen. Of course, I would have a conversation. But that is not my goal to go back.”

Cardona is the current Impact Digital Media Champion. He’s also the former GCW World Champion. Cardona is also the reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.