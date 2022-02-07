Quote: Michelle McCool Gave Undertaker Peace In His Life

One WWE legend believes that The Undertaker has found an angel in Michelle McCool.

Undertaker and McCool married back in 2010. Taker had been in a prior marriage that ended in 2007. A good friend and fellow industry icon believes that Undertaker has changed for the better ever since being in a relationship with McCool.

“Touched By An Angel”

Taking to his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said The Undertaker has been calmer than ever.

“I think with The Undertaker, once he had that peace in his life, man, I think the rest of it has been easy for him. I don’t think I’ve seen dude as happy as he’s been over the last few years ever.

“I don’t think I’ve seen him, honestly as spiritual as I’ve seen him over these last few years because he’s been touched. He was touched by an angel and her name was Michelle McCool.

“Like I said, us grunts, us guys that’s out there in the trenches all the time, we need that soft touch to make us who we are sometimes. I think she’s the perfect match for him.”

McCool recently made a return appearance for WWE. She participated in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

The Undertaker took his last bow inside the ring at the Survivor Series event back in Nov. 2020. Booker T has said that he thinks Undertaker will want to have one last match before truly wrapping up his career.

