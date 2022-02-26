Mick Foley on Cesaro Leaving WWE: Their Loss is Pro Wrestling’s Gain

Mic Foley is speaking out about Cesaro leaving WWE. Foley has long advocated for the company to get behind the Swiss Superman, as seen below.

Cesaro has received occasional pushes during his 11 years with WWE. He’s won championships and even main-evented a pay-per-view last year. However, many feel WWE never truly believed he could be a featured player like John Cena, Randy Orton or Roman Reigns.

On Friday, Foley released a video statement addressing Cesaro’s time with WWE and his future. Foley says he’s disappointed. He’s been a fan of Cesaro since his early days on the independent scene. He thinks Cesaro can work anywhere in the world and tear down the house working all different styles of wrestling.

Mick Foley called the 41-year old grappler “one of the greatest workers of his generation” who can and will be a world champion in the future.

“WWE’s loss is going to be professional wrestling’s gain” – Mick Foley

Watch Mick Foley’s video statement about Cesaro’s WWE release:

Mick Foley Begs for Vince to Push Cesaro

This is far from the first time Mick Foley has advocated for Cesaro to be pushed as a main event player. During his appearance on Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions, Foley literally begged Vince McMcMahon to give Cesaro a chance.

Can I talk to the camera? Vince, please… you [Steve Austin] started in 88 or 89? 60 years of experience, we know a little something. We both proved Vince wrong, right? He had us set for this level and I’d say we exceeded that level. Trust us and give him the chance. Let him prove… I’ll get down on my knees, and I’ll beg… Vince, please. All we’re saying is give Cesaro a chance. I just believe in that guy wholeheartedly. Give him a chance.”

Steve Austin agreed with Foley’s assessment and suggested that a

“Give him a chance, give him a gimmick. Just put a rocket ship on his back, no telling what the kid can do.”