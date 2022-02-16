Miro Comments On The Differences Between AEW & WWE’s Creative Process

Miro appeared on the Kurt Angle Show recently and noted the differences between WWE and AEW in terms of the creative process. The 37-year-old said wrestlers in AEW write their own promos based on guidance from Tony Khan. There are no writers and it is up to the performer to determine what they say.

“Big differences, first, the creative,” Miro said regarding AEW and WWE. “There’s no writers, we just have Tony that writes certain things. But on a day-to-day basis, you’re pretty much in charge of your own writing. If you have a promo, yeah, Tony may have a suggestion, but usually, it’s going to be on you and what do you want to say.”

Miro continued to talk about the differences between AEW and WWE in terms of the matches. While AEW does have producers for matches, they are not quite as hands-on in AEW as they are in WWE.

“The matches, yeah, we have producers, or agents, or coaches as we call them, but they’re not going to be on every match and they’re not as hands-on as WWE is. They’re not going to tell you ‘Oh, they dived in the last match so you can’t do dives before that,’ the control level, it’s all about peer-to-peer. There’s not going to be a middle man, there’s not going to be a man on top that tells you what you can and can’t do.”

Finally, Miro spoke about the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon in terms of the direction given to performers. He noted that Vince is more hands-on and restricts his performers in more ways than what takes place in AEW.

“I had times where Vince tells me ‘Don’t smile, don’t look at the people, don’t raise your hand, don’t do this.’ Tony Khan is not going to do this, he’s a big wrestling fan and he wants to see good wrestling matches. The styles, you can tell the style is much different,” he continued.

It’s time for a new #TAP!



Kurt and Paul are joined by special guest, AEW star, “The Redeemer” Miro! Topics include training under Gangrel and Rikishi, Rikishi ribbing Kurt, working in FCW, Miro's broken neck, Lana, WrestleMania 31, US Title win, TNT Title win, and much more! pic.twitter.com/TM6EqSLTsb — The Kurt Angle Show (@TheAnglePod) February 13, 2022

Miro In AEW

Miro hasn’t wrestled a match in AEW since Full Gear back in November. He lost to Bryan Danielson in the finals of the title-eliminator tournament on that show. The latest reports are that he is healthy and waiting to be factored back into things creatively. Dynamite tonight will emanate from Miro’s home city of Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Fightful Miro is now “supposedly healthy” & is just “waiting for creative”#AEW pic.twitter.com/lhPJIUboX4 — Covalent TV (@covalent_tv) February 11, 2022

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the above transcriptions.