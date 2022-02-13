Miro Reveals What John Cena Taught Him During Their Time In WWE

Miro learned quite a bit from John Cena during his run in WWE.

AEW star Miro competed as Rusev when he worked under the WWE banner. He was signed to FCW in 2010 and made his main roster debut in 2014. While Miro captured the United States Title three times, many felt he wasn’t utilized properly long-term and he was released from the promotion in 2020.

Learning From Doctor Of Thuganomics

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro went in-depth on being able to pick John Cena’s brain on how to thrive in the wrestling business.

“Oh man, John is the best. John is absolutely the best. I learned so much from him even to this day. Once again, he’s such a teacher.

“He’s so good and he’s one of those guys, ‘What’s your four best moves?’ That’s what I learned from him that I utilize to this day. He asks you that not because — He just wants to highlight you in the best spots, in the best lighting. So, he’s just trying to understand in his head where he’s gonna put these four best moves.

“I learned that, I learned psychology of a match a lot more. I learned how to control a match because beating up John for 10 minutes, 15 minutes a night the whole time what he’s doing is he’s [talking].

“All I’m doing is just listening and then after the match, he’s telling me why we did this. ‘You hear the crowd was here? We’re trying to get it there, that’s why we did this.’ This whole thing, I found out, it’s all about psychology.”

Miro also said that another key piece of advice Cena gave him was to listen to the crowd when every show starts to get a feel of who he is working in front of.

Nowadays, Cena is more focused on Hollywood but he still makes the trip back to the squared circle when he can. As for Miro, he works for AEW where he is a former TNT Champion.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article