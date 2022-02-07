Watch: MJF’s Hilarious Wedding Wish To Disney Writer

If MJF is known for one thing, it’s never breaking his character while on camera. Whether it be on TV, doing an interview, or wishing someone on their wedding.

Disney head writer Colonel Rob Fee recently got married. The All Elite Wrestling star was among the people who took the time to congratulate the couple.

Rob posted the video message he received from the wrestling star on Twitter as seen below. MJF wished Rob good luck on their ‘future endeavors’ and he didn’t forget to mention how he recently beat CM Punk:

Got this wedding gift from @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/PUoYaPpBjZ — colonel rob fee (@robfee) February 6, 2022

MJF and CM Punk

The 25-year-old has recently been feuding with the Straight Edge Star. These two had a match during the February 2 episode of Dynamite.

MJF won this match after Wardlow handed the Dynamite Diamond Ring to The Pinnacle Leader. The heavyweight star also provided a distraction, allowing MJF to use the weapon.

This was CM Punk’s first loss in AEW since his debut for the company in August last year. Though it doesn’t appear to be the end of this feud.

AEW’s next PPV event in Revolution will be taking place from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida on March 6. It’s likely that we are going to see a rematch between the two at the show.