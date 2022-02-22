Nixon Newell Misses Wrestling, Eager To Work With AEW-Impact Talent

Former WWE star Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) has provided a health update as she prepares to return to the ring.

Newell was called up to the main roster on Jul. 9, 2021, along with Shotzi Blackheart. She was only given a few opportunities to compete before wrestling her final SmackDown match on August 20th of last year.

She suffered two torn ACL injuries in her WWE career that sidelined her significantly. It’s unclear if Newell’s injuries during her run resulted in the company’s decision to release her on Nov. 18, 2021.

During an interview with Chris Denker, Nixon Newell admitted that she is the happiest she’s been since getting released from WWE. While she is ready to compete again, she is really enjoying the time off being a traveling pro wrestler.

“I miss wrestling,” said Newell. “I really miss being in front of the fans. I miss building a bond with the fans throwing myself around, but it’s been nice to give my body a little bit of time off after wrestling for ten years, almost non-stop, even when I was in rehab,” said Newell.

She continued, “I was still working every day doing hard stuff, so for ten years, my body just being like I f*cking hate you, you stop listening to me. The last 90 days, I think I’ve been in the ring three times, and it’s been great, but my body is needed to relax recharge like build yourself up, and it’s been bloody lovely, but I do miss wrestling, and I’m hoping I can figure something out.” She also shared that her knee is healed and doesn’t need a knee brace.

Where Does Newell Want to Wrestle?

As a free agent, Newell has an opportunity to sign or wrestle with any wrestling promotion. While she isn’t sure where she’ll wrestle, Newell named several wrestlers from All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

“…There’s so many people from so many different companies that I want to work with. I’d like to work with Ruby Soho again. We’ve done some stuff on the indies and Chikara, which was so much fun. She’s one of my favorite people to be in the ring with,” said Newell.

She continued, “I’d like to actually have time with Deonna to longer than three minutes, including entrances. I’d like to do stuff with her, Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Serena Deeb, Taylor Wilde. I have such a huge list of people I want to work with from not just Impact or AEW, but worldwide.”

Her 90 days non-compete clause ended on Feb. 18. Stay tuned to see if Nixon Newell shows up in AEW, Impact, or elsewhere.