Possible Big Spoiler For Elimination Chamber

WWE will be presenting the Elimination Chamber PPV from Saudi Arabia this Saturday. Latest reports suggest there is a big title change planned for the show.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Brock Lesnar is expected to win the WWE championship during the Saudi event from Jeddah.

Lesnar, who is the winner of the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble is set to face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in April.

If the Beast Incarnate does win the title at Elimination Chamber, it will set up the rumored champion vs. champion match for the Show Of Shows, which will likely headline night 2 of the PPV.

The current plan is for the match between the women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey and SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair to headline night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

The report also noted that WWE officials see Austin Theory as a future world champion. Though they believe that he is not ready for the opportunity yet.

The Elimination Chamber PPV will see Bobby Lashley defending his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar and 4 other competitors including Theory, AJ Styles, Riddle and Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns on the other hand, will be defending his Universal Championship in a one-on-one match against Goldberg at the show.