Powerhouse Hobbs Received Key Advice From Mark Henry

Powerhouse Hobbs has received valuable guidance from a Hall of Fame big man.

Hobbs is currently a member of Team Taz. Many have high hopes for Powerhouse and believe he can one day make a bid for the main event scene. He certainly has his supporters and one of them is Mark Henry.

Piece Of Advice

Powerhouse Hobbs (Photo: AEW)

Powerhouse Hobbs appeared as a guest on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday and discussed who have been his biggest supporters in AEW.

“From the very first time I debuted on AEW until now, I’ve completely done a 180. Everything has changed. Cody Rhodes is a big influence on me. Mark Henry, that’s my wrestling dad.

“I have him on my phone as ‘Dad.’ FTR, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, obviously Taz, Billy Gunn. There are so many people that influence me, daily. There are so many people I can call and get advice from. It’s not just one.”

Hobbs then went on to reveal the key piece of advice given to him by Mark Henry.

“He let me know, like, ‘Hey, you need to change up the way you look. Stop eating carbs after 5 o’clock.’ Since then, my body has like, switched.”

Mark also works in AEW but he isn’t mixing it up inside the ring. He is known for his backstage interviews on Rampage these days but he also works behind the scenes.

