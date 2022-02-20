Report: Bobby Lashley Out 4 Months With Shoulder Injury

Bobby Lashley will need to take time off if one report holds true.

Lashley entered WWE Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. He did not leave Saudi Arabia as the titleholder, however, as Brock Lesnar outlasted the opposition.

During the match, WWE ran an injury angle with Lashley. Some speculated it was done to protect Lashley and have him face Lesnar on night one of WrestleMania. It looks like that isn’t the case.

Bobby Lashley Reportedly Injured

Former WWE writer, Kazeem Famuyide, took to The Ringer Wrestling Show to report that Bobby Lashley has been legitmately hurt since Royal Rumble (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raws. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble.

“From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania.”

There has already been speculation running rampant on how Lashley suffered the shoulder injury. Some are pointing to “The Destroyer” landing awkardly on his shoulder off a German suplex from Brock Lesnar during their title match back in January.

Keep it locked on SEScoops for updates on Bobby Lashley’s reported injury situation.