Reported Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE is quickly approaching the Elimination Chamber event and the card is nearly complete as the company has already announced the top matches for it. However, one match that has yet to be revealed features Ronda Rousey.

WWE is airing a live episode of SmackDown tonight (February 11) and also taping next week’s show that will air on February 18 as the talent and crew will be making the long trip to Saudi Arabia ahead of the show on February 19.

Fightful Select reports a big tag team match is scheduled to be added to the Elimination Chamber lineup as the current plans call for the opening segment of the February 18th edition of SmackDown to be an announcement that a women’s tag team match between Ronda Rousey and Naomi taking on Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville will take place at WWE’s next premium live event.

On this week’s show, Naomi is scheduled to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Rousey made her return at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in St Louis, Missouri by being a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. And winning the bout to earn the right to challenge Flair for the title at WrestleMania 38.