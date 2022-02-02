Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Booked For MLW Event

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat has been booked for MLW‘s February 26th, 2022 show in Charlotte, North Carolina. Steamboat will play the role as MLW match-maker for the event as well.

“The legend returns to the hallowed grounds of the Grady Cole Center where “The Dragon” emerged as a main eventer and forever became a part of Charlotte’s rich wrestling history,” reads an MLW press release.

“Celebrated as one of the sport’s all-time greats, Ricky Steamboat has signed on as the matchmaker for MLW’s big Charlotte card.”

MLW’s current match-maker is Cesar Duran. He is the former Dario Cueto from Lucha Underground and plays a very similar role in MLW. The promotion is currently airing episodes of “MLW Azteca”. These episodes feature matches taped during their show in Tijuana, Mexico on December 3rd.

One match already booked for the show in Charlotte will see Alexander Hammerstone defend his MLW World Championship. Hammerstone will face the winner of the 2021 Opera Cup, Davey Richards.

The 68-year-old Steamboat is a 1x NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2009. Additionally, Steamboat was a 4x NWA United States Champion, 1x WWE Intercontinental Champion, 2x Mid-Atlantic NWA Heavyweight Champion.