Riddle Reacts to Working With Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle finally got his opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for an extended period of time at the Elimination Chamber event this weekend.

Riddle has in the past stated his want to be the man to retire the Beast Incarnate, words that have apparently not exactly gone over well with Brock.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast back in 2020, Riddle discussed how Lesnar felt ‘disrespected’ by the comments. “I’ll be honest with you. The guy has it all. I think he’s taken my comments as like, literal disrespect” Riddle began.

“I think he really hates me. Which, hey, ok. I get it, I rubbed you the wrong way. I told everybody that I get it, I’ll stay away. So I won’t call people out anymore,” Riddle concluded.

Riddle on Brock Lesnar

Lesnar now appears to be in a place where he is happy to work with the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Both men were part of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia, which would see Lesnar leave as the WWE Champion.

Taking to social media to react to the contest, Riddle would write “Look at us now! Never Say Never bro.”

Look at us now! Never Say Never bro? https://t.co/iZhp4oxm1a — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 19, 2022

It is not known what Riddle will be doing at WrestleMania 38, although a match against his tag team partner Randy Orton appears to be the direction that the company is going in.