Bryan Danielson Announced for Ring of Honor Hall of Fame

Bryan Danielson has been announced as the next member of Ring of Honor Hall of Fame’s inaugural Class of 2022.

Danielson is considered a “founding father” of Ring of Honor. He wrestled for the promotion from its inception. He competed in the main event of the first ROH event, Era of Honor Begins. He defeated Low Ki and Christopher Daniels, setting the stage for what would be a very memorable run.

Danielson held the ROH World Championship from September 2005 to December 2006. He defended the title a record 38 times and had one of the longest ROH World title reigns in history.

Ring of Honor has referred to Danielson as “the embodiment of fighting spirit and technical wrestling excellence.”

Ring of Honor recently announced the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame.

The promotion has always emphasized excellence in professional wrestling. Many of pro wrestling’s top stars honed their skills in Ring of Honor before moving on to the bright lights of WWE, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The first inductees into the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class are Jay and Mark, The Briscoe Brothers.

Ring of Honor Is Proud To Welcome Jay & Mark Briscoe Into The Inaugural Class Of The ROH Hall Of Fame. https://t.co/CE7AQu6SbP



Don’t Miss The Briscoe’s HOF Special Episode This Weekend On ROH TV!



The ROH HOF Special Featuring All Inductees Will Air The Weekend Of 3/5 On ROH TV pic.twitter.com/OmGvZDhuVc — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 31, 2022

Additional inductees will be announced on February 14th and 21st.

Ring of Honor will be rolling out new content to highlight the ROH Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Each episode of ROH TV in February will be devoted to a Hall of Fame inductee.

There will also be weekly YouTube specials focusing on these talented athletes.

For more information, visit ROHWrestling.com.