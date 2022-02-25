WWE Confirms Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Is “Winner Take All” At WrestleMania

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will indeed be a title unification match.

Going into WrestleMania 38, Reigns holds the WWE Universal Championship, while Brock Lesnar is the WWE Titleholder. Something has got to give and it will on night two of the mecca in sports entertainment.

Reigns vs. Lesnar: Title For Title

In a preview for the Feb. 25 episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that the winner of the WrestleMania night two main event will hold both the WWE Universal and WWE Titles.

“After Brock Lesnar emerged victorious inside the Elimination Chamber with a dominant display to claim the WWE Title, the 2022 Royal Rumble winner will now turn his attention to ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ and the history-making Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“With Reigns and Lesnar set to go to war in a Title vs. Title Winner Take All Match at WrestleMania, what will happen when The Beast and The Head of the Table come face-to-face for a contract signing? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.”

Reigns and Lesnar did battle back in October for Crown Jewel. Reigns successfully defended his gold through nefarious means. The feud didn’t stop there as Reigns cost Lesnar the WWE Championship after nailing him with the title that was handed to him by Paul Heyman.

Lesnar ended up regaining the gold at WWE Elimination Chamber. On that same show, Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg.