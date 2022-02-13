AEW Star Says Roman Reigns Is ‘His Favorite Thing On WWE TV”

The character work of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief has been praised by many wrestling veterans. Matt Hardy has now joined the list.

The AEW star talked about the current Universal champion on the latest episode of his podcast. He discussed how the Head Of The Table was receiving mixed reaction from the crowd as a babyface.

However, things have changed since Reigns turned heel. According to Matt it’s his favorite thing on WWE TV right now:

“The stuff he’s doing currently with him and the Usos, I can’t put that over enough. It is my favorite thing on WWE television. He’s killing it! To me, I’m almost disappointed it took them so long to actually step out and turn him heel.”

Matt Hardy mentioned how people liking Roman Reigns’ heel persona would eventually make him a bigger babyface. He claimed that he would have loved to face the current champion if he was in WWE:

“So I love the work he’s been doing and I would have loved to have had a match with him. That would have been a lot of fun.”

Hardy himself has been teasing changes to his AEW character recently. He posted a video suggesting the imminent debut of a new star.

