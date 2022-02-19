Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title Over Goldberg At Elimination Chamber

In the last match on his current WWE deal, Goldberg challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

The match opened the main card. They brawled early until Goldberg caught him with a spear. When he went for the jackhammer, Reigns reversed it with a rock bottom-like move. After hitting the superman punch, Reigns went for the spear, but Goldberg caught him with one of his own. Reigns won with the guillotine choke and Goldberg passed out.

The match was set up during the February 4th edition of SmackDown as Reigns and Paul Heyman celebrated their accomplishments at the Royal Rumble, which was costing Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship.

The WWE Hall Of Famer came out and said that he acknowledged Reigns, but as his next victim. Goldberg told Reigns he wanted the Universal Championship match. That match was confirmed later in the show.

Of course. This match was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36 back in 2020, but Reigns took time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic so WWE got Braun Strowman to face and beat Goldberg for the Universal title instead

Goldberg challenged for the WWE Championship at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view but lost to Drew McIntyre before losing to then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the SummerSlam only to win the rematch when he previously competed at Crown Jewel where he beat Lashley.

Reigns will make his next Universal Title defense against Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. As of this writing, Goldberg’s WWE future let alone his WrestleMania status is currently up in the air.