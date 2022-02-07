Ronda Rousey “Very Bitter” About Returning To WWE (Report)

WWE has encouraged Ronda Rousey to act less like a heel after a prickly appearance on last week’s Monday Night Raw.

After winning the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey expressed frustration with WWE fans by stating she “fall for” the fans reaction again. When asked about how she felt about winning the Royal Rumble, she said she’ll be going home to love her baby, because her priorities have changed.

She also said, “There was quite a reaction tonight, and you can expect me not to fall for it this time.” Some saw Rousey’s demeanor as a sign that she will be portraying a heel character in WWE, but that’s not the case.

Rousey’s hot-and-cold relationship with the WWE Universe was apparent again on last week’s Monday Night Raw. As seen below, WWE “sweetened” the crowd reaction for her promo. WWE fans on social media took notice.

extremely natural and real-sounding Crowd Reaction. the wizards in WWE production have done it again pic.twitter.com/lLeyP2JHQD — TAPE (@tapemachines) February 1, 2022

Ronda Rousey’s Rocky Return to WWE

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Rousey really is bitter towards the fans for having turned on her previously.

WWE officials reportedly asked Ronda Rousey to “let go” the fact that fans have given her mixed reactions in the past. She appeared to take this advice in stride, as we saw on Friday’s SmackDown.

“She was very, very bitter coming back, and I think that was not a good attitude to have, especially considering she’s being portrayed as a babyface,” Meltzer said.

It was also noted that Ronda is happy to be back in WWE, just not overly happy with how the fans treated her previously.

“It was explained (to Rousey) that you have to let that (fans turning on her last time) go because if you’re going to be bitter about that…” Meltzer continued. “You’re not supposed to be a heel & if you’re bitter at the fans you’re not going to be a very good babyface.”

On Friday’s SmackDown, Rousey was visibly in a better mood and acting much happier to be there. During the appearance, she revealed that she’s chosen SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent.