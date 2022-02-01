Ronda Rousey Scheduled For Upcoming WWE Live Event

WWE is advertising that Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will compete at the March 6th live event from Laval, Quebec. This event had originally been scheduled for late December, but was postponed due to increased restrictions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Rousey will team with former rival Sasha Banks against Charlotte Flair and Rousey’s training partner, Shayna Baszler. At the Royal Rumble on Saturday, Rousey seemed pleased to see Baszler when she entered in at the #30 position.

Sasha Banks and Rousey worked a program leading up to the 2019 Royal Rumble. Rousey then successfully defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Banks on that show.

Rousey is reportedly under contract with WWE through WrestleMania 39. She will be working a full schedule and it appears as though this includes working the house show tours, unless the show in Laval is an anomaly.

She’s is expected to be part of the Smackdown brand moving forward, with her likely choosing Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Rousey said on Monday’s RAW that she’ll make her decision regarding which championship she’ll challenge for this Friday on Smackdown. Friday’s show will take place in Oklahoma City.