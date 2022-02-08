Ronda Rousey Says She Takes Trash-Talking From Fans Personally

Ronda Rousey recently spoke on why she sometimes takes trash-talking from fans personally. Comments by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio suggested that Rousey is bitter towards the fans for having turned on her previously in WWE.

Rousey stated on her Facebook gaming stream that even though she is playing a character on television, she’s still Ronda Rousey and it’s hard not to take some comments personally.

“It’s hard not to take [trash talk] personally from the fans because I don’t go out there as — I mean I do go out there as a character, but I am also actually Ronda Rousey, so I don’t play Ronda Rousey on television. So sometimes I take it personally from the fans, not so much from the wrestlers. The fans, I do,” she said.

Rousey also commented on why she is wearing different gear than she did during her first run with the company. She said that after having had a baby only four months ago, she’s not ready to wear her old gear just yet.

“Well, I just had a baby four months ago and I didn’t really feel confident enough to don my regular wrestling gear yet but I’m working towards it… because you know, it’s hard when you’re coming back and being judged directly to how you looked three years ago,” Rousey said.

Rousey also spoke about wanting to team with Shayna Baszler now that she’s back and Baszler is on the main roster. She is scheduled to team against Baszler at a Laval house show next month. Rousey is booked to team with Sasha Banks to go up against Charlotte Flair and Baszler.

