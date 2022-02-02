Sami Zayn Calls Out Johnny Knoxville At Jackass Forever Premiere

Sami Zayn crashed the premiere of the “Jackass Forever” movie. He used the event as an opportunity to call out his current rival on Smackdown, Johnny Knoxville. The two also came to blows on Saturday night in the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble match.

After Zayn berated the Jackass cast and attending media for awhile, he was led away by security.

“‘Look at him, Johnny Knoxville, the man of the hour! Let’s hear it for Johnny Knoxville,” Zayn shouted. “Are you getting this, Entertainment Tonight? I’m the bad guy for coming and trying to show respect!”

Video of Zayn being kicked out of the event was posted to WWE‘s social media accounts:

It’s go time!!!

Headed to the #jackassforever world premiere!

See you soon, Johnny Knoxville :) pic.twitter.com/uF5G92hMTL — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 2, 2022

The hour is almost upon us, sweet Johnny Boy. pic.twitter.com/p2w7F3420E — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 2, 2022

Hahaha I’m sure I’ll be laughing even harder at the big @jackassworld world premiere tonight! Johnny Knoxville and I will be sharing all the laughs I’m sure! pic.twitter.com/yTakqFARHi — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 2, 2022

Zayn entered the Royal Rumble on Saturday in the #8 position. Johnny Knoxville would enter immediately after him in the #9 spot. Zayn eliminated Knoxville from the Rumble but was then eliminated himself shortly after by AJ Styles.

The 37-year-old recently re-signed with WWE. Zayn would later tell Pat Laprade that he is happy with his role in the company.

“It’s not the first time I’ve said it, but I’m really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half,” a translation of Zayn’s comments read. “I’m doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don’t know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don’t know what. For me, I’m really happy with my role and I can’t wait to see what I’m going to be able to do in the next few years.”