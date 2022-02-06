Serena Deeb Talks Tony Khan “Embracing” Deeper Storytelling in AEW Women’s Division

AEW star Serena Deeb recently discussed how Tony Khan has “embraced” having deeper storytelling in the All Elite Women’s division.

Speaking to Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Deeb said that the Women’s division is much better in All Elite now that it is more than just “one-off” matches.

“That was the thing for a while where it was just one-off matches” Serena Deeb began. “And the fact that Tony embraced wanting to do more and wanted to put some, some deeper storytelling in there is really cool.

“Hopefully, that continues for other people as well. I think just from an emotional investment standpoint for the fans, one-off matches are great” Deeb noted.

Serena Deeb on

“Especially if they’re dream matches, right? Like Bryan Danielson versus Kenny Omega. Like that’s a dream match, people want to see that and even one time, these people are going to love it. But I think, historically speaking in wrestling, if you look back on the Attitude Era, for example, there were stories and feuds that went on for a year.

“And people stayed emotionally invested as long as there was something compelling to pay attention to. So I think it’s a great sign. I’ve seen it also across other stories in the women’s division and as of late and it’s great. I think a lot of wrestling fans appreciate that” the former WWE Superstar concluded.