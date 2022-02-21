Street Profits Reflect On Working With Randy Orton & Rey Mysterio

The Street Profits have gained a wealth of knowledge working with legends such as Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been a team since 2016 and have garnered success. The two are former Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions.

Working With Legends

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT spoke to both Ford and Dawkins and the two relished being able to share the ring with Orton and Mysterio.

“I don’t want to make them sound old, but to grow up and watch and idolize these guys and to now compete against them is mind-blowing, man,” Montez Ford said. “It’s not only something that you don’t expect to happen, but when it does happen, it’s like surreal. It’s a real-life video game.

“Just to be around them to gain knowledge of how they maneuver, their techniques, the pacing, the patience they have… it’s a blessing man.”

Dawkins chimed in, saying he would’ve never imagined working with two icons just a few days apart.

“If you told me when I started I’d be sharing the ring with Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton in the same week, I would have looked at you like ‘yeah, you crazy, dawg.’ I feel like wrestling those guys is very helpful to us because they have so much knowledge to give. And, they’re willing to give it and we’re willing to listen.

“They’re open to our ideas as well and to get that reception and for them to take us under their wing and stuff, it’s crazy.

“Also, when you go in there with them, you’re in that mindset like ‘man, better not suck! You better be on your A-game, dawg!’ Because if not, they’re going to expose you real quick and it ain’t gonna be a fun day. Being in the ring with those two legends is just taking it up to another level.”

Much has been made over what the future could hold for Street Profits. Some believe that Montez Ford has the potential to be a top singles star. A split could leave Dawkins on the outside looking in.

For now, the two will continue to be a team and time will tell if WWE makes the call on a split in the near future.