Tama Tonga Sends Message To Tony Khan

Tama Tonga sent a message to Tony Khan on Twitter that may imply he’s hoping to walk through the forbidden door. The 39-year-old last performed for NJPW on the World Tag League tour in December. He did not perform on the Wrestle Kingdom shows on January 4th, 5th, or 8th.

“Hey @TonyKhan wanna burn bridges? I love burning bridges,” Tonga wrote on Twitter.

Hey @TonyKhan wanna burn bridges? I love burning bridges. #FuckAForbidenDoor — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 7, 2022

Tama also seemingly noted that he is a free agent, although he included the hashtag #misinformation along with that post, so it’s really not clear.

I am a free agent since January 30, 2022 #misinformation — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 7, 2022

Tonga has been wrestling in Impact as of late. He made his Impact in-ring debut at the tapings in Florida recently. He’s scheduled to take part in Impact’s tapings in New Orleans coming up later this month. This includes the No Surrender PPV on February 19th where the Guerrillas of Destiny are scheduled to face The Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championships. The match continues the angle between Bullet Club and Anderson & Gallows that really kick-started this summer in NJPW of USA and continued in Impact.

Fundraising For Tonga

The island of Tonga, which has produced wrestlers such as Haku, the Barbarian, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and HIKULEO, wad devastated recently by a volcanic eruption. NJPW has released a “Pray for Tonga” t-shirt to raise money for the region.