The Rock Praises Montez Ford, Thinks He’ll Be World Champion In WWE

The Rock has given Montez Ford the ultimate praise.

Ford is a member of The Street Profits along with Angelo Dawkins. Many have high hopes for Ford as a singles star. He has displayed high-flying ability, charisma, and solid selling ability.

The Rock Thinks Sky’s The Limit For Montez Ford

Montez Ford was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. During the show, Ford discussed how crucial The Rock was on his journey to becoming a pro wrestler.

The Rock paid it forward on his Instagram account and expressed his belief that Ford is well on his way to holding a top title in WWE.

“Just taking a moment to tell this man Montez Ford how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful word. We’ve never shared the ring together, but pro wrestlers all have a very special bond.

“Pro wrestling is a very unique, intense, and wild culture that’s not for everybody. When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful about the wrestling business.

“And when you’re respectful about the wrestling business, you become PASSIONATE about the wrestling business. It seeps deep into your DNA.

“Fans can always sense who’s passionate inside that squared circle ~ and who’s not. This man is passionate. We share that DNA.

“(And he flys like the Superfly).

“Keep kicking ass brother and give my love to your family. And when you become world champion one day, I’ll be right there rooting ya on.”

That is high praise from one of the biggest, if not the biggest star to ever grace the wrestling industry. On the surface, Ford is certainly garnering the experience to eventually mix it up with WWE’s elite in a more prominent role.

Ford recently detailed to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT how beneficial it has been to share the ring with the likes of Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.