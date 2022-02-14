Watch: The Rock Opens Superbowl With WWE Style Promo

Despite all the other things he has to do, Dwyane Johnson made time for a Super Bowl intro and he channeled The Rock in his full form for it. The former WWE star kicked off the big game between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Giving the camera his signature eyebrow, The People’s Champion cut a passionate WWE-style promo. He got the crowd hyped up for the big match:

“It is time. It is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts and pride and legacy on this hallowed field” said The Rock, “because that is what champions do, Ladies and gentleman, it is my honor to say, finally, it is time for the Super Bowl!”

The Hollywood star had been rumored for a WWE return at WrestleMania 38 but those talks have since cooled down. Reports suggest that WWE is now trying to build a match between him and the Universal champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Though anything can happen between now and then. We will have to see if the former champion is able to make time from his busy schedule for this bout.