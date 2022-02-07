The Rock to Make Special Appearance at Super Bowl LVI

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to make an appearance during the pre-game festivities at Super Bowl LVI. He noted on Twitter that he finally gets to achieve his dream of being on the field for the big game.

It seems like the Rock is everywhere these days. He most recently introduced the USA Olympic Team for the Winter Games as well.

“After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true,” the Rock wrote on Twitter. “This will historic, this will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING. I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!!”

The Super Bowl takes place this Sunday featuring the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be held in Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, the same venue as WrestleMania 39. The Rock is rumored to be facing Roman Reigns on that show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg (Sasha Banks‘ cousin), Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will all be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show this year.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received a scholarship to play for the Miami Hurricanes in 1990. He played in a backup role to future NFL Hall of Famer, Warren Sapp. Miami won the National Championship with Johnson on the team in 1991. Following his time with the Hurricanes, Rock signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He was cut from the practice squad just two months into his only season, however. After that, he met with Jim Ross about signing with the WWE and the rest is history.

The Rock and his ex-wife Dany Garcia are now owners of the XFL, having purchased the league in 2020. There had been talk of a merger between the XFL and CFL but those talks did not lead to anything. The league is now planning to launch again in 2023.