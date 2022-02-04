The Rock to Introduce Team USA at Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Winter Olympics are here and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to introduce Team USA during NBC’s Primetime airing of the Opening Ceremonies.

Although the ceremonies took place this morning, NBC will air an “enhanced primetime presentation” of the Opening Ceremony, from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In addition to the Parade of Nations ceremony, there will be a special focus on the athletes of Team USA.

In a press release sent in to SEScoops, The Rock spoke about the honor of being part of the opening ceremonies.

“Our athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Olympics are some of the most talented and determined men and women in the world,” said Johnson. “They have dedicated their lives to their sport, pushing through injuries and personal setbacks, training through the toughest of conditions, to rise up and join the elite who have the opportunity to represent their country in the most iconic competition in the world.”

Dwayne @TheRock Johnson will star in the opening film for NBC Olympics’ enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.



The Rock continued, “It’s my honor to once again be asked to participate in the presentation of the Opening Ceremony. And on behalf of our country, I will proudly introduce our U.S. Olympians to the world as they take that first step of defining their legacy.”

This is not The Rock’s first involvement with the Olympics. He introduced Team USA during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.

Young Rock Season 2

The Rock’s sitcom for NBC, Young Rock, is gearing up to begin airing episodes from Season 2. The show also released a special Christmas episode in December. Season 2 begins airing on March 15, 2022. In this season, viewers will get a glimpse of The Rock’s early wrestling career.