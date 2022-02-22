Should The Undertaker be the Only WWE HOF Inductee This Year?

The Undertaker will take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Bully Ray, a Hall of Famer himself, feels that Taker is such a significant figure in WWE history that he should be the only person inducted this year.

“That’s how big of a deal The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is. It’s like, how do you pick just one person to induct him? There are so many people that can do a phenomenal job of inducting him,” said Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio.

“Why not bring in everybody up there? I am a fan of the Hall of Fame induction behind the night after SmackDown. As a fan, you’re getting a lot of value, you’re getting value for your buck.”

"This year's entire Hall of Fame induction should be about the @undertaker."@bullyray5150 and @davidlagreca1 talk about the dead man's last ride into the #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/irnGL2xiFW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 21, 2022

WWE Hall of Fame Solo Inductions

A solo induction would be a grand gesture fitting of The Undertaker’s incomparable legacy. It seems unlikely WWE will go that route this year, but there is precedent for it happening.

The WWE Hall of Fame was inducted in 1993. Andre The Giant was the sole inductee that year. He was inducted posthumously after passing away January 27th, 1993.

The Undertaker Joining the WWE Hall of Fame

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Friday, April 1st. The ceremony will stream on Peacock at 10pm (EST) following WWE SmackDown.

The Undertaker commented on his forthcoming induction on social media. He thanked everyone for reaching out to congratulate him.

Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF! ?? https://t.co/KQXdSiqmLg — Undertaker (@undertaker) February 19, 2022

WWE produced the following video honoring The Undertaker’s legendary career: