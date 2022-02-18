The Undertaker to be Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker has been announced as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2022. The news was first reported by the New York Post.

The Undertaker made his WWE debut in November 1990. He would go on to become one of the most iconic performers in WWE history.

His final match took place at WrestleMania 36 in the critically-acclaimed cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles.

He announced his retirement in 2020, capping off an incredible 30 year run.

The Dead Man will take his rightful place amongst the immortals Friday, April 1st during WrestleMania 38 weekend. The ceremony will air April 1st on Peacock.

For more on The Undertaker’s legendary career, visit WWE.com.