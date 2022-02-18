Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

The Undertaker to be Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Michael Reichlin
Undertaker WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker has been announced as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2022. The news was first reported by the New York Post.

The Undertaker made his WWE debut in November 1990. He would go on to become one of the most iconic performers in WWE history.

His final match took place at WrestleMania 36 in the critically-acclaimed cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles.

He announced his retirement in 2020, capping off an incredible 30 year run.

The Dead Man will take his rightful place amongst the immortals Friday, April 1st during WrestleMania 38 weekend. The ceremony will air April 1st on Peacock.

For more on The Undertaker’s legendary career, visit WWE.com.

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC