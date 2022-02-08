Tony Khan Continues Hyping AEW’s “Huge” Forbidden Door Signing

Tony Khan has promised a “huge signing” to debut on AEW Dynamite this week. The new signing will also take on Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Qualifying match.

Khan spoke to Sports Illustrated about the signing and doubled-down on the hype.

“It’s a huge signing for us,” said Khan. “I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up.”

The Element of Surprise

Tony Khan also spoke about the importance of keeping his roster fresh during the interview.

“I’m continually looking to improve the roster and bring in new stars and create fresh matchups, and that’s what you’re going to see this Wednesday,” Khan continued. “We now have such a strong roster of wrestlers under contract that we can put fresh, exciting matches on Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage on TNT.”

The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

Fresh Match-Ups

Khan continued to tease the new signing and the impact they will have on AEW programming.

“It’s going to be a big reveal on Dynamite. It sets up this week’s Rampage and puts a lot of irons in our fire. We have created an environment in AEW where people routinely expect great wrestling matches, and we have the wrestlers to live up to those high expectations.”

Dynamite & Rampage Previews

AEW will present Dynamite this week from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The venue hosted WrestleMania‘s IV and V. The following matches are booked for the show:

AEW World Championship

Texas Death Match

Adam “Hangman” Page (c) vs Lance Archer

Adam “Hangman” Page (c) vs Lance Archer Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match

Isiah Kassidy vs TBA

Chris Jericho will also an Inner Circle meeting on the show.

Then Rampage will be taped following the live edition of Dynamite. Matches booked for that show include: