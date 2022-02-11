Tony Khan Hopeful To Have Jorge Masvidal Compete In AEW

Tony Khan says he hopes to have UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal perform in an AEW ring at some point. Masvidal had been involved in some of the American Top Team vs Inner Circle feud but has never competed in a match. Khan recently spoke with Josh Martinez about the possibility of Masvidal getting more involved with his wrestling promotion.

“Well I do think it’s still a possibility [Jorge Masvidal competing in AEW]. I mean, you know, we’ve established [that] the American Top Team fighters are very dangerous and we’ve [had] Junior dos Santos in the ring and Andrei Arlovski’s gone out and beat people up, so I do think there’s a constant threat and of course, Paige VanZant had been around AEW before and now she’s back so it’s something to keep an eye on and we’ll have to see how Masvidal’s fight schedule lines up but I’d certainly be open to it in the future.”

American Top Team has become a fixture in AEW with Dan Lambert increasingly being featured on Dynamite and Rampage. Recently, Paige VanZant and Brandi Rhodes were involved in a pull apart as ATT and the Rhodes family continue to take shots at each other in promos.

Khan would continue to say that he understands Masvidal must make his UFC career his top priority, however.

“But, you know, he’s gotta make the UFC a priority too. I really like those guys at the UFC. Dana has been so good to me. Dana White and Hunter Campbell are great executives and I really have a lot of respect for the UFC. So it just depends on what his schedule is like but it’s something I would love,” Khan continued.

Masvidal has dropped his last two fights in the UFC, both to Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship. His previous fight before then was a victory over Nate Diaz for the unofficial “BMF” title.

