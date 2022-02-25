Tony Khan Hopes to Drop His Major Announcement on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan hopes to make his major announcement next week on AEW Dynamite.

Earlier this month, the AEW President began hyping something “massive” that he wasn’t able to reveal just yet.

Khan appeared on Friday’s edition of Busted Open Radio and provided some new details about what we can expect. He’s been working overtime behind the scenes to get everything in place and hopes to let the cat out of the bag next week.

“I am going to tell everyone right now, you definitely will not want to miss Wednesday night Dynamite next week,” said Khan.

“I promise you guys right now, I have a huge announcement coming and nobody knows what it is. It’s going to be something very important in the wrestling business.”

Khan previously compared the magnitude of this announcement to The First Dance, which turned out to be CM Punk joining AEW. However, Khan clarified that next week’s announcement is not “just one particular piece of talent.”

TK is setting high expectations, but he does have a track record of delivering on things like this.

Some fans have speculated that AEW will announce a formal working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, a “super show” featuring talent from multiple promotions or the purchase of Ring of Honor.

Listen to Tony Khan tease his big announcement on Busted Open Radio, courtesy of our friends at the Putting You Over podcast: