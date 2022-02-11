Tony Khan Not Sure If Shane McMahon Would Be Good Fit In AEW, Willing To Take His Call

Despite it not being likely, there has been speculation that Shane McMahon could wind up in AEW considering All Elite Wrestling is very fond of opening The Forbidden Door. As seen in the past, the promotion welcomes anyone willing to walk through the door.

Shane McMahon was reportedly let go by WWE following the Royal Rumble event this year due to several backstage issues. It was said McMahon wanted to make the men’s Royal Rumble match all about himself and tried to pitch various ideas to make himself be the star of the bout.

AEW President Tony Khan talked about the possibility of McMahon working in someway for the promotion while doing an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“I’d certainly take the call,” Khan says. “I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit. I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know.”

AEW just opened The Forbidden Door with NJPW/Impact Wrestling star Jay White making an appearance on Wednesday’s Dynamite.