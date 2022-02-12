Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

Tony Khan On WWE Releasing Keith Lee: “This Was The Moment I Dreamed About”

Khan is very excited to have Lee in AEW

By Anutosh Bajpai
Tony Khan
Tony Khan

Tony Khan has picked up a number of surprising talents WWE released in the past year including the latest All Elite Wrestling signing in Keith Lee.

The AEW president recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. He discussed things such as the potential of Shane McMahon joining his promotion and more.

Speaking of Lee’s debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Khan mentioned how he was surprised when WWE let go the former NXT champion. According to him, it was the moment he dreamed about:

“Keith’s debut was incredible, much to my amazement, Keith got released. As soon as I saw that he was released, this was the moment I dreamed about.”

“It was crazy timing, I’m so happy with how the debut has been received.” said Tony Khan, “It’s very well deserved, and I am very excited to have Keith in AEW.”

The Jaguars co-owners also discussed the other AEW debut that took place on the same night as Keith Lee in current Bullet Club leader Jay White.

Khan said we should “expect to see more Jay White in AEW.” He mentioned how White’s arrival wasn’t finalized until last Sunday and he is happy that he could bring the excitement to fans.

Tony Khan Hopeful To Have Jorge Masvidal Compete In AEW
Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC