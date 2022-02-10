Tony Khan Slams False Report That He’s Running For Congress

Tony Khan has responded to reports that he is planning to run for Congress. Earlier this morning, ProFootballTalk.com reported that Khan had filed to run for Florida’s 4th Congressional District. Not only did Tony Khan refute these reports, he compared ProFootballTalk’s sources to MJF and Tony Schiavone.

“The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF.”

The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF. https://t.co/HPdU53GrfY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported the news.

#Jaguars Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan has filed with the FEC to run for Congress in Florida’s 4th Congressional District. Already heavily involved with the Jags, AEW, and Fulham… now Congress?? https://t.co/Qb9zF1Qx3u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2022

Jacksonville attorney Chris Hand got to the bottom of the news, however, and confirmed that Tony Khan definitely is not running for Congress.

Neither the Florida Division of Elections (https://t.co/2cGfCN3ZLc) nor the Federal Elections Commission (https://t.co/BP2247lSLI) lists anyone named Tony Khan as a 2022 candidate for Florida's Fourth Congressional District. — Chris Hand (@chrishandjax) February 10, 2022

A Statement of Candidacy was filed on 9/13/21. However, the information in the statement suggests it may not be an actual @TonyKhan filing. And if Mr. Khan had actually completed the necessary filing processes, he would be a candidate now. He isn’t. https://t.co/s70NIirQ9m — Chris Hand (@chrishandjax) February 10, 2022

Things continued between ProFootballTalk and Khan.

Anyone that miss the original tweet pic.twitter.com/kZM3574L14 — Richie ? (@Richie_CFC_) February 10, 2022

Cc: ratio — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022

Who Filed Tony Khan’s Name To Run For Congress?

The two options appear to be that Tony Khan filed to run but then didn’t follow up on it or someone filed Tony Khan’s name as a joke. Since Khan is denying the reports, the latter seems far more likely. Perhaps it was an AEW, Jaguars, or Fulham fan.

I have no idea. It doesn’t read like a legitimate filing. But whether someone filed the statement as a joke or @TonyKhan filed it in 9/21 but decided not to complete the process, the bottom line is this: He isn’t an active candidate for Florida’s 4th Congressional District. — Chris Hand (@chrishandjax) February 10, 2022

“But whether someone filed the statement as a joke or @TonyKhan filed it in 9/21 but decided not to complete the process, the bottom line is this: He isn’t an active candidate for Florida’s 4th Congressional District.”