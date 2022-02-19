Tony Khan Teasing Massive Announcement: “This Would Be Pretty Big Deal In Pro Wrestling”

We are less than a week removed from the much-hyped AEW debut of Keith Lee, but Tony Khan is already hyping up another ‘massive’ announcement.

The AEW president teased it during his most recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. He was asked if there will be any big news coming out of Rampage tonight.

Replying to it, Khan claimed that he is working on something massive which would be a big deal in pro wrestling. Though he is not sure he will announce it tonight:

“There will be a lot of news in the week ahead. I don’t know if I’ll get it done by tonight but stay tuned in the week ahead. I’m working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect it is or think it is but this would be a big deal in pro wrestling.

I’m looking forward to hopefully making it happen.” said Tony Khan, “Stay tuned. I hopefully will get it done and will have more to announce soon.”

There is no news on what this massive announcement could be. Rumors range from another big debut for the company to details on the Owen Hart cup tournament.

