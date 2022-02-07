Monday, February 7, 2022
Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Announced with Mystery Entrant

By Michael Reichlin
WWE has announced a Women’s Elimination Chamber match for the company’s next premium live event. The match has an extra layer of intrigue, because only five of the six participants will be known ahead of time.

The Women’s Elimination Chamber match will feature Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and a mystery entrant.

Fans are speculating that the mystery opponent in the Women’s Chamber match could be Asuka, Bayley or Alexa Bliss.

WWE Elimination Chamber Matches

The following is the updated card WWE Elimination Chamber 2022:

  • WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley(c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory
  • Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. TBA
  • Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lita
  • Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Sunday, February 19th from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Super Dome. The show will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

