WWE and A&E Network Tease ‘Big News’ on Future Project

WWE and the A&E Network are working together again, and it looks like fans are going to be getting a second season of their Biography series.

Last year, the network aired eight full length (2 hour) Biography documentaries on Bret “Hitman” Hart, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior. On Thursday, a social media post went out teasing “Big News” to be revealed soon related to the two companies working together again.

“Watch this space, @WWE fans! BIG news is coming soon,” the tweet reads.

According to PWInsider, the news set to be revealed is indeed a second season of the Biography series, which really seems like the logical conclusion here. The network also produced a Most Wanted Treasures series concurrently with the Biography series that was well received.

Jim Ross To Be Featured On A&E’s WWE Biography Project?

There’s no confirmation on who could be featured this season, though Jim Ross recently said on an AdFreeShows podcast that he was asked to be interviewed for a DX documentary.

“A&E wants me to be on a documentary about DX,” Ross said (h/t Wrestling Inc). “I haven’t decided if I’m going to do it or not but we’ve got to work out the time. It becomes bureaucratic bullsh**. Here’s what we can pay you, here’s what we can’t pay you, why should we pay you? You shouldn’t if you don’t want to, I’m not going to go do a lot of free sh** and I sure as hell am not going to travel, get on another airplane for free so I can say I was on television again. That doesn’t work for me, it’s not me being greedy.”

