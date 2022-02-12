WWE SmackDown Results (2/11): Title Match, Goldberg & Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Goldberg and Universal Champion Roman Reigns were interviewed tonight ahead of their title match at Elimination Chamber. Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi in the main event.

SmackDown Results

Los Lotharios def. Big E & Kofi Kingston Natalya def. Aliyah via submission Happy Corbin def. Cesaro Charlotte Flair def. Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Mr. McMahon Warned Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville announced a petition to keep Ronda Rousey out of the Elimination Chamber after attacking her last week. Adam Pearce interrupted and read an email from Vince McMahon. Vince said Sonya Deville is abusing her power and declined Sonya’s petition to fine & suspend Ronda Rousey. Vince added that Sonya cannot interfere in Naomi’s title match against Charlotte Flair tonight. If Sonya disobeys Vince, her job is in serious jeopardy.

Naomi came to the ring first and noted that Mr. McMahon said that Sonya Deville can’t lay a hand on her tonight but said nothing about her. Naomi then slapped Sonya in the face and she fell down to end the segment.

Los Lotharios def. Big E & Kofi Kingston

Big E & Kofi Kingston faced Los Lotharios again tonight. Los Lotharios had a kiss cam during their entrance and smooched an “audience member”. Kofi and Angel Garza started off the action. Angel took control and Los Lotharios isolated Kofi in the corner. Kofi battled back and tagged in Big E.Big E hit a Splash on the apron and Kofi followed it up with a Splash onto Los Lotharios as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Kingston hit Humberto with a Clothesline and threw Angel out of the ring. Kingston connected with the Boom Drop and then a Dropkick. Big E tagged in as Kingston hit a Hurricanrana on Angel outside the ring. Big E lifted Humberto up in the Electric Chair and Kofi delivered a Double Stomp for a near fall.

Angel hit a Moonsault onto Big E outside the ring. Humberto delivered a Moonsault to Kofi Kingston and went for the cover but Kofi kicked out at two. Angel tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Kofi shoved Humberto to the corner to trip Angel up. Kingston went for a roll-up but Angel reversed it for the pinfall victory.

Roman Reigns Isn’t Worried About Goldberg

Universal Champion Roman Reigns was interviewed backstage by Michael Cole tonight. Paul Heyman was behind Reigns with the Universal Championship. Cole referred to Goldberg as an icon and noted that he won 173 matches in WCW. Roman Reigns said everybody would be winning if he was in WCW because they would still be in business.

Cole referenced Goldberg beating Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 and Roman laughed. Roman added that he is the Universal Champion of all time and demanded the next question from Michael Cole. He noted that the match against Goldberg was supposed to happen a couple years back at WrestleMania and it is finally happening now.

Cole wondered if Reigns had any additional pressure on him and he claimed that all the pressure is on Goldberg. Reigns claimed Goldberg may have had a chance a couple years ago but everything has changed and he’s the Head of the Table now. Roman vowed to win at Elimination Chamber and closed the promo by saying “I’m gonna Goldberg Goldberg”.

Xia Li Confronted Natalya

Aliyah faced Natalya for the fourth week in a row tonight on SmackDown. Tonight’s match was No DQ. The action started out back and forth. Aliyah rolled up Natalya for a two count before Natalya grabbed her hair. Natalya hit a Falcon Arrow and went for the cover but Aliyah kicked out. Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter and Aliyah reached the ropes but the hold wasn’t broken due to the stipulations. Aliyah had no choice but to tap out. After the match, Natalya attacked Aliyah and Xia Li made the save. Xia connected with some kicks before Natalya retreated.

Sami Zayn Sent A Message To The IC Champion

Sami Zayn welcomed Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs on his “In-Zayn” show. Zayn told Shinsuke that he cannot wait to see the look on his face when he takes the title from him. Sami called Boogs a shaved gorilla with a guitar before Rick told him to shut up. Boogs grabbed a microphone that apparently Sami had rigged to shock him. Nakamura checked on Boogs and Sami hit the Helluva Kick. Sami left the ring and celebrated as Nakamura & Boogs were laid out on the mat. Nakamura will defend the IC Title next week against Sami Zayn.

Happy Corbin def. Cesaro

Happy Corbin faced Cesaro this week. Corbin unloaded elbows to the face and applied a Headlock to begin the match. Cesaro battled to his feet and broke the hold with some punches to Corbin’s ribs. Corbin connected with Deep Six and went for the cover but Cesaro was able to kick out at two.

Cesaro planted Corbin with a Suplex and then Clotheslined him out of the ring. Corbin dragged Cesaro out of the ring but it backfired. Cesaro sent Corbin into the barricade before the action returned to the ring.

Cesaro hit a springboard uppercut for a two count and set up for the Gotch Neutralizer. Corbin countered into a Back Body Drop but Cesaro landed on his feet. Corbin hit the End of days for the pinfall victory. Drew McIntyre confronted Madcap Moss backstage after the match. McIntyre will face Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg Responded To Reigns

Goldberg was interviewed by Michael Cole as well tonight. Goldberg claimed that he has listened to too many people over the past few years and it has knocked him off his game. He stated that he doesn’t care what anyone thinks and that nothing has changed. He is still the same Goldberg and Reigns will get what he deserves at Elimination Chamber. Goldberg laughed off the notion that Reigns was going to “Goldberg” him and said that Reigns will have to acknowledge him when he takes the Universal Championship.

Charlotte Retained, Ronda Rousey Attacked

Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi in the main event. Naomi knocked Flair to the ring apron and connected with an Enzigrui. Charlotte fell to the floor and Naomi hit a Crossbody as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Naomi and Charlotte were battling in the corner. Naomi hit a boot to the face and followed it up with another Crossbody for a close two count. The SmackDown Women’s Champion caught Naomi with an elbow to the face and slammed her to the mat for a two count.

Flair unloaded some chops and connected with a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker for a near fall. Charlotte beat Naomi down and posed outside the ring. Naomi regrouped and attacked Charlotte as she got in the ring. Naomi hit a kick to the face and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Naomi hit a Blockbuster and went for the cover but Flair kicked out at two. The action spilled out of the ring and Charlotte threw Naomi into the steel steps as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Naomi hit an Enziguri and went for the cover but Charlotte wouldn’t stay down. Naomi went for a move but Flair caught her and hit a Powerbomb for a near fall. Charlotte went for the standing Moonsault but Naomi got her knees up. Naomi went for a split-legged Moonsault but Flair got her knees up. Naomi then was able to hit the Moonsault but Flair got her arm on the rope to break the cover.

Charlotte and Naomi traded punches in the middle of the ring. Naomi went for a Hip Attack but Flair blocked it. Charlotte hit Natural Selection for the pinfall victory. Charlotte Flair is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion. After the match, Sonya Deville got in the ring and mocked Naomi. Charlotte attacked Naomi from behind until Ronda Rousey made the save. Ronda almost got Sonya in the Armbar again but Charlotte dragged her to the outside. Charlotte posed with the title as Ronda & Naomi stood tall in the ring.