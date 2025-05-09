WWE SmackDown May 9 Preview: Cena, Cargill vs. Jax, and Tag Team Showdown

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, broadcasting live at 8/7c on USA Network from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

WWE SmackDown Preview: May 9, 2025

John Cena returns to SmackDown on the eve of WWE Backlash to address the WWE Universe and his challenger, Randy Orton, before their highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Championship match. With Cena’s farewell tour underway and Orton vowing to end Cena’s reign once and for all, expect fireworks as these generational rivals meet one last time before their showdown in St. Louis.

LA Knight & Damian Priest team up against United States Champion Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa in a combustible tag team match. All four men are set to clash in a Fatal 4-Way for the U.S. Title at Backlash.

Jade Cargill battles Nia Jax in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the WWE Women's Championship. Cargill, coming off a pinfall win over Jax last week, looks to secure her first singles title shot, while Jax is determined to reclaim the gold she lost to Tiffany Stratton earlier this year.

Additional storylines to watch include the fallout from Aleister Black’s return and confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, and ongoing drama between Piper Niven and Chelsea Green after Niven’s failed bid for the Women’s United States Title

This episode is the final stop before WWE Backlash, setting the stage for major championship clashes and potential surprises as the road to St. Louis reaches its peak.