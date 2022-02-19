WWE SmackDown Results (2/18): Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show, New Champion

WWE SmackDown was taped from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. It was the final show before Elimination Chamber on Saturday. Roman Reigns & Goldberg met face-to-face before their Universal Championship match. Shinsuke Nakamura defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

SmackDown Results

Ricochet def. Sheamus Ivar def. Jey Uso via DQ Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Ronda Rousey Will Have One Arm Tied Behind Her Back At Elimination Chamber

The contract signing for the tag match between Ronda Rousey & Naomi versus Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber began tonight’s show. Adam Pearce was in the ring and Deville made her way down the entrance ramp first. Sonya’s arm was still in a sling to sell the attack from Rousey.

Sonya went to sign the contract right away and Rousey joked that Deville forgot how to spell her name. Rousey spelled out “bitch” and this led to Sonya getting pissed off. Deville signed the contract and passed it to Flair. Charlotte signed it as Sonya told Naomi that this was her last change to back out of the match. Naomi shouted at Deville to stop stalling or she will use Sonya’s head as the pen.

Charlotte announced that Ronda Rousey will have to wrestle the match with one arm tied behind her back. Deville noted that Rousey said that to the WWE camera man last week. Rousey wasn’t bothered and quickly signed the contract. Naomi signed as well as Ronda told Deville that she is going to tap dance on her forehead. Rousey bashed Flair’s head on the table and Naomi booted Sonya in the face. Charlotte and Sonya retreated to end the segment.

Ricochet def. Sheamus

Ricochet battled Sheamus in the first match of the night. Ridge Holland was in Sheamus’ corner for the match. Ricochet hit a Dropkick and then a Sunset Flip for a near fall. Sheamus connected with a Backbreaker and followed it up with a Suplex. Ricochet went for a springboard Moonsault but the Celtic Warrior countered into a Fallaway Slam and posed in the ring as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Sheamus hit a Clothesline and then the 10 Beats of the Bodhran. Ricochet battled back with a DDT and an Elbow Drop for a two count. Ricochet hit the Moonsault this time for another near fall. Sheamus connected with an Alabama Slam for a two count. Ricochet connected with a Spanish Fly and then the Recoil for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Ridge Holland got into the ring to check on the Celtic Warrior but Sheamus was pissed off. The two superstars argued before Sheamus shoved Ridge to the canvas and exited.

Ivar def. Jey Uso via DQ

Ivar faced Jey Uso tonight on SmackDown. The Usos will be defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Viking Raiders at Elimination Chamber. Uso hit a Superkick and unloaded some punches in the corner. Ivar battled back with a Side Slam and went for a Crossbody but Jey dodged it. Ivar hit a Clothesline and climbed to the top rope. Ivar hit a Splash but Jimmy interfered to end the match in a DQ. Jimmy hit Ivar with the Viking Raiders head gear.

Drew McIntyre Warned Madcap Moss

Drew McIntyre came to the ring and spoke about winding up in the back of a police car a few years back at WrestleMania in New Orleans. McIntyre added that another cop let him out and he partied the night away. Drew said he’s been reflecting a lot about his career since Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin tried to take him out.

Footage of the attack was shown and McIntyre said he wanted to play it so he could remember how it felt when the doctor told him he wasn’t going to make it back. McIntyre said it is anything goes at Elimination Chamber and he could drown Madcap Moss in the Red Sea.

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss interrupted and came down to the entrance ramp. Moss made a Snap, Crackle, & Pop joke about McIntyre’s neck and Drew responded by telling Moss that he’s made a mistake by aligning himself with Happy Corbin. McIntyre added that the laughter will die at Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn Captured The Intercontinental Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn tonight on SmackDown. Zayn avoided Shinsuke early until he could get him in a Headlock. Nakamura broke free and connected with an Enziguri. Nakamura followed it up with Good Vibrations and the running knee in the corner. Sami battled back and sent Nakamura to the floor outside the ring and sent him into the steel steps as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami had Nakamura in a Crossface but the champion escaped. Zayn connected with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Nakamura kicked out at two. Nakamura hit a Dropkick and sent Sami to the corner of the ring.

Shinsuke connected with the sliding German Suplex but Sami kicked out at two. Sami went for the Blue Thunder Bomb but Nakamura was able to block it. Zayn quickly hit a Michinoku Driver but couldn’t put Shinsuke away. Nakamura rolled out of the ring and Sami went for a dive but Shinsuke countered with a kick. Shinsuke went for the Kinshasa but wound up hitting the steel steps as SmackDown went to a break.

Back from the break, Nakamura hit a Kinshasa but Sami kicked out. Zayn hit the Blue Thunder Bomb but Nakamura kicked out and the match continued. Nakamura hit a roundhouse kick and set up for the Kinshasa but Sami got out of the ring. Sami bashed Nakamura’s knee into the ring post and then booted his knee. Zayn then rolled up Nakamura out of nowhere for the pinfall victory. Sami Zayn is the new Intercontinental Champion.

Goldberg & Reigns Closed The Show

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Goldberg met face-to-face one night before their title match at Elimination Chamber. Paul Heyman accompanied Reigns to the ring.

Heyman handed the Tribal Chief a microphone and Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge him. Reigns said “now celebrate me, wise man” and handed the microphone back to Heyman. Paul said it was the best part of his day and the fans don’t understand what is like to stand close to true greatness. Heyman added that he finds the experience “spiritually orgasmic”.

Paul poked fun at the Saints football team and the crowd booed. Heyman said that the 11th commandment on the island of relevancy is “thou shall not interrupt the wise man’s promo” as the New Orleans crowd the crowd chanted “Who Dat?” for the Saints. Goldberg’s theme hit and a security guard was shown knocking on his door.

Goldberg made his way to the ring and opted to drop the microphone instead of speaking to Reigns. Roman told Goldberg that this was his final chance to acknowledge him. Goldberg responded by saying “when it comes to the Universal Championship, I’m next”. Goldberg dropped the microphone again and had a stare down with Reigns to close the show.