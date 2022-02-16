WWE Working On Another “Austin-Level” Surprise For WrestleMania

WWE is reportedly planning another big surprise for WrestleMania this year. In addition to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returning to the ring to face Kevin Owens, Dave Meltzer reports that the company has something else of equal weight also still to be revealed.

“There’s apparently one more surprise besides Austin still to come and it’s supposed to be ‘Austin-level’. That’s a pretty small list of people who could be Austin level,” said Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer continued, “The Rock… I think Dwayne’s got stuff going on so I don’t think it’s going to be him So, who else do we have? Hogan, Flair, and Undertaker, right?”

Who is Austin-Level?

In terms of who the surprise could be, there are limited options as to who could be as big as Austin. John Cena stated on the Ellen Show recently that he is unlikely for WrestleMania this year.

“WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year. That’s a good conundrum to have because there’s a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. And if all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania,” Cena said.

“Cena’s got stuff going on,” Meltzer said. “That could always be a swerve too but I was told he had stuff going on.”

Who do you think could be considered at the same level as Stone Cold Steve Austin?