XFL & NFL Partner For Innovation Opportunities & Player Development

The XFL and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering to expand opportunities for player development both on and off the field.

The leagues will work together on innovation opportunities, testing rules for player protection and officiating technology.

XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a video statement, which you can watch below. Johnson maintains that his top priority is the health and safety of the players. This working relationship will hopefully benefit players from both leagues and the entire sport of professional football.

Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the @NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football.

As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players.

XFL President Russ Brandon tells ESPN the partnership gives the NFL a “petri dish” to experiment with new rules, test new equipment and develop prospective officials.

The XFL is scheduled to relaunch in February 2023 under the new ownership of Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners.

This will not be a talent sharing relationship, but this agreement is a stark comparison from Vince McMahon‘s initial vision for the XFL, which was adversarial towards the NFL. Co-Owner

Danny Garcia maintains that the XFL will not sharing talent or developing talent for the NFL. “That’s a no,” she said to ESPN. “We are a spring league. We will play at the highest level in the spring. There is not the anticipation of any player sharing that changes the dynamic. That’s not how we’re executing our vision.”