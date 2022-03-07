Adam Page Retains World Heavyweight Title At AEW Revolution

“Hangman” Adam Page made his latest title defense as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion against Adam Cole in the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena.

The match started off as a brawl. Page hit a powerbomb on the apron then a moonsault off the top rope. Cole caught him with a superkick as Page was attempting a moonsault. Page hit a tombstone for a near fall. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish came out to distract Page so Cole could hit the panama sunrise from the apron to the floor.

There was a false finish when Cole hit a low blow to Page as the referee was distracted by Fish and Kyle, which allowed Cole to hit panama sunrise and then the running knee strike. Page hit the dead eye off the apron through a table. Page hit his finisher, but Cole grabbed the bottom rope. Page with a superkick then hit the running knee and buckshot lariat for the win.

Cole had a staredown with Page following “Hangman’s” successful title defense against Lance Archer last month on Dynamite. The following week, the match was set up during a promo segment where Cole confronted Page and stated that people had always called Adam Page the “other Adam”. Cole was about to leave when reDragon attacked Hangman from behind. This led Cole to join the beatdown.

Page beat Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Heavyweight Title at November’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. Originally, AEW was planning this match for the All Out PPV event, but the decision was made for Omega to defend the title against Christian Cage at this event instead as Page took time off for the birth of his child.