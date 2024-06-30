Cody Rhodes Cameos On 6/29 AEW Collision in ‘Hangman’ Page Promo

Cody Rhodes’ days with AEW may be long over, but the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion was a part of the most recent episode of Collision.

On the June 29, 2024, episode of AEW’s Saturday show, a vignette aired teasing the long-awaited return of ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Prior to this episode, the former AEW World Champion had not appeared on AEW programming since Revolution 2024 in March, where he challenged for the World title.

While Page’s vignette focused on the Cowboy, many fans were surprised to see Cody Rhodes make an unlikely AEW appearance. Around 23 seconds into the video, a photo of Rhodes, alongside Page, and the Young Bucks can be seen.

What could this mean?



Rhodes left AEW in February 2022, just over three years after he and others founded the company in January 2019. The American Nightmare would return to WWE weeks later and has been one of the company’s top stars ever since. Despite now being part of AEW’s main competition, Rhodes has routinely praised the company and the efforts of those still in AEW in interviews.

What’s Next?

It’s unclear when Page will make his physical return to AEW, though some have speculated it could be at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door. If not, then the Cowboy could make an impactful return at AEW All In inside Wembley Stadium this August.

As for Rhodes, he will continue his war with The Bloodline, now led by Solo Sikoa. Rhodes will team with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to face the faction at WWE Money in the Bank on July 6. The show will prove especially testing for Rhodes, as should his match happen after the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, could be the victim of a swift briefcase cash-in.